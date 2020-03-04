California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $308,000 in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $364.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.