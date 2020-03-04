California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VCTR opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

