42,700 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

