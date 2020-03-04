Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Stake Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Star Group worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SGU opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.21. Star Group LP has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

In other Star Group news, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

