California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $337,000 Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

