Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,580 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NGS opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

