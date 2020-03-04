California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ AKCA opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

