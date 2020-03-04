California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of El Pollo LoCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of -427.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

