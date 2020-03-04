California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 8,295 SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,569,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

