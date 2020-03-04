California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Prudential Bancorp worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

In other Prudential Bancorp news, COO Anthony V. Migliorino bought 3,000 shares of Prudential Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Also, CEO Dennis Pollack bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,878.80. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.