California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $978.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nexa Resources SA has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources SA will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

