California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chemung Financial worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $550,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.37. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.