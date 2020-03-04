California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WVE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

