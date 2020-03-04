California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of PEBK opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.