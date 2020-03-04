California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $297,000 Position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

