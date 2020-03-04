California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,800 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Mistras Group worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

NYSE:MG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Mistras Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.