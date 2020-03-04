California Public Employees Retirement System Has $345,000 Stake in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XOMA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

