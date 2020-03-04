Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $326,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HWBK opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.