Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 966.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,740 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corteva by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,542,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

