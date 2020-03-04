California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $357,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares during the period.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:HHR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.