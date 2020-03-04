14,024 Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

LVGO stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

