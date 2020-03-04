California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

