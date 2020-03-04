California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 18,791 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 180.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evolus were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Evolus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.