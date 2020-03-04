California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $355,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. InMode’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.