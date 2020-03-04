Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.