BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,149 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $2,039,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in VMware by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.