California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

