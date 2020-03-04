88,183 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 299,511 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,563,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

