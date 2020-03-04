51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.29% of 51job worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 51job by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 51job by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in 51job by 39.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,282,000 after buying an additional 326,740 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JOBS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.40.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

