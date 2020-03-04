California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,900 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFE stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.