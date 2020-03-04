California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of CorePoint Lodging worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,797 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $446.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.