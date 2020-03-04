BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,833 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of GAP worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,785,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 501,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of GPS opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

