BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 105,701 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 472,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,701 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 91,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

