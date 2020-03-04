Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,780 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.52 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

