California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $350,000 Investment in Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of Southwest Georgia Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SGB opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Get Southwest Georgia Financial alerts:

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Southwest Georgia Financial Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.