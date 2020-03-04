California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,947 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of FutureFuel worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FutureFuel by 503.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 108,834 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FF opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

