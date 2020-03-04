BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tesla by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,958,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.42.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $745.51 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of -147.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $694.76 and a 200-day moving average of $403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

