Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Genesis Healthcare worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 436,848 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,552,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 414,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

