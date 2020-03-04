Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Masimo worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $171.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.