WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 522.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 30.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.