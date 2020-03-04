California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 59,017 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ocwen Financial worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

OCN stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

