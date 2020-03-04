BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Allergan by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGN opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

