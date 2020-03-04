California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of BCB Bancorp worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,915. 15.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCBP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

BCBP opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.91.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

