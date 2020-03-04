BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average is $154.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

