BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $17.79 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

