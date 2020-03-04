BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 359.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,878 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Cerner worth $28,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.