BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 12,570 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $256.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.25. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.