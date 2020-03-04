BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.