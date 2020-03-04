Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.70% of Quidel worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quidel by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quidel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Quidel stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

