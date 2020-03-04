BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 7,945 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

